WSCF: Newcastle Upon Tyne, Newcastle University Drop-Out, Collaborated With Blockchain Giants to Bring Online Gambling on a Decentralized Platform

Newcastle University drop-out withdrew from his course in January 2014 to explore different industries and sectors worldwide. After facing trust issues in different business sectors, experiencing massive depths and losses. He indulged with blockchain technology and researched the colossal potential of decentralized applications. His inspiration was his mentor, Mr. Graham Morgan, at Newcastle University and another technology-based entity, BLOCKCHAIN. Amber Kumar, who was pursuing Msc in computer game engineering, experienced an epiphany about the ongoing healthcare, travel, gambling, and finance industry's major problem.

Knowing the benefit of blockchain technology and how effective it is for the world, a system way too autonomous and decentralized maintains transparency in records, be it transactional, asset, identity, as needed.

When asked to justify blockchain's transparency- He said, "It gives assured control over data and privacy as it makes use of smart contracts that are not prone to human interference, thus preventing cybercrime, hacking, password leaks, and data thefts."

2014, the year when he started researching blockchain technology and eventually formed WSCF Global.

Next, his profound thoughts led to the amalgamation of blockchain and online gaming resulting in Supraorbs.

'The secret of getting ahead is getting started' (Mark Twain). Indeed Amber is on his way to growth and success, for he took his journey with blockchain technology ahead. WSCF Global, with the collaboration of US partners and Russian partners (who have 12 years of experience in the finance industry), boosted the cryptocurrency market. DHF (Decentralized Hedge Fund) was the product of their collaboration, giving its users an average of 10% per month. It is an independent platform that is run by AI programmed for financial management and growth. It has produced 132.42% cumulative profit this year.

Supraobs is a decentralized cryptocurrency asset investment platform combined with online casino games for the most-efficient financial growth on the Ethereum decentralized financial DeFi ecosystem. The DeFi model helps to exclude the role of mediator.

Supraorbs is powered by blockchain technology, AI, and casino gamification, providing users the advantage of earning an average maximum interest rate by just investing in these decentralized platforms. For the upliftment and financial growth of the homeless, needy, and poor people, many opportunities are lingering. It is an online gambling solution for UK and US gambling users. Statistics have revealed that online gambling is a booming sector within the EU, with gross gaming revenue(GGR) expected to reach 29.3 billion euros in 2022. Still, it is centralized and is taking people to bankruptcy depths.

Supraorb will overcome all these blues by producing a transparent and independent ecosystem where users will eventually face victory.

Online gambling platform awaits all its worthy users to be a part of it.

About Supraorbs

The fusion of blockchain and online gaming produced Supraorbs. It is a decentralized and autonomous platform. Specially designed for gamers, people who are into betting and casinos. It is a game-changer for casino industries, which will profit the players without risking their essential details. The players have control over their data and thereby maintain the privacy of the records.

Cybercrimes such as frauds, data thefts, hacking, and password leaks are thus prohibited.

Supraorbs uses ORBT tokens that can be exchanged with any cryptocurrency or vice versa. Besides, a gamer can earn huge profits with complete data security and control.

Thus, Supraorbs is the need of the modern digitized society.

About WSCF Global

WSCF Global is a platform where you can find solutions to your problems technically. It is a demand-for-a-digital-world that functions as a decentralized democracy. WSCF is a community that helps businesses to upsurge at a competitive level by providing knowledge of the latest tools and technologies at the best costs. Business growth occurs through one's resources. Harmony and prosperity are the critical factors of WSCF, where authority and control are not centralized. Thus, it connects and links people to maintain transparency for public welfare.

Blockchain Technology provides transparency through a hyperledger that sequentially contains records, be it transactional records, contracts, assets, or identities, and protects people from counterfeit or second-hand products. Data is within the control of the respective consumer. There is no mediator or any fear of hacking and cracking. Helps in tracking the product's shipping by monitoring its location.

With digitization, the market is prone to the risk of forgery and fraud to a great extent, and to eliminate it, one must support a community like WSCF that revolutionizes the world to be a better place to live.

