Announcement pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 2 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

Announcement on the progress of the privatization of Haier Electronics Group and the listing of H-shares of Haier Smart Home by way of introduction



Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 20 December 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company", D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the progress of the privatization of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (1169.HK, the "HEG") and the listing of the Company's H-shares by way of introduction.

On 18 December 2020 (Bermuda Time), the proposed privatization of HEG by way of a scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") was sanctioned (without modification) by the Supreme Court of Bermuda (the "Court"). It is expected that a copy of the Court order will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda for registration on or before 21 December 2020 (Bermuda time).

Assuming that all the outstanding conditions as disclosed in the scheme document issued by the Company and HEG on 16 November 2020 are satisfied or waived (as applicable), the Scheme is expected to become effective on 21 December 2020 (Bermuda Time). According to the current expected timetable, certificates for the Company's H-shares are expected to be despatched to the Scheme Shareholders on or before 22 December 2020, the withdrawal of the listing of HEG shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is expected to take place with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 23 December 2020, and the trading in the Company's H-shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is expected to commence at 9:00 a.m. on 23 December 2020. Such expected timetable remains subject to further changes.

For detailed information relating to the expected timetable of the Scheme and the listing of Company's H-shares by way of introduction, please refer to the announcement published by the Company on the website of the HKEX news (http://www.hkexnews.hk) on 20 December 2020.

The Company will perform its information disclosure obligations in a timely manner in accordance with relevant regulations. Investors are requested to invest rationally and pay attention to investment risks.

Board of Directors

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

20 December 2020