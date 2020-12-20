OMV: OMV, the integrated, international oil, gas and petrochemicals company headquartered in Vienna, currently investing in the Schwechat Refinery so it will be able to substitute large quantities of fossil diesel with biodiesel in an innovative co-processing approach. With this process, the hydrogenated vegetable oil should lead to an annual reduction in OMV's carbon footprint of up to 360,000 metric tons of fossil CO2. This is equivalent to the annual emissions of around 200,000 cars driving an average of 12,000 km per year. The product meets the highest quality standards and can be freely used in any type of vehicle. The technology applied is not limited to vegetable oil - waste products (such as used cooking oil) and advanced feedstocks are also possible and will be used ...

