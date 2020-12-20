Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2020) - Peak Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQX: PKKFF) ("Peak" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech service provider to the Chinese commercial lending sector, today announced the launch of its new website and of a 12-month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of engaging with current and future shareholders.

EXPOSURE THROUGH THE AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

In 2019, AGORACOM surpassed 600 million page views, exceeded industry engagement metrics by over 400% and has served over 350 public companies.

The Peak HUB containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos and other helpful information updated in real-time over the next 12 months is live as of December 18 and can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/PeakFintechGroup

The Peak HUB is expected to receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.

MODERATED DISCUSSION FOR MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS

Peak has also launched a "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company's platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.

The Peak discussion forum can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/PeakFintechGroup/forums/discussion

Expected Verified Peak Officers and Investor Relations Contacts:

Johnson Joseph, President and CEO, Peak Fintech Group

Cathy Hume, CEO, CHF Capital Markets

Iryna Zheliasko, Corporate Communications Manager, CHF Capital Markets

AGORACOM Founder George Tsiolis stated: "There is no denying the advent of Fintech and how it will shape the global economy's financial future over the next decade. Whereas some companies use Fintech as a buzzword, Peak has already developed and commercialized its proprietary Lending Hub platform with great results in China, one of the world's biggest but most fragmented markets. We pride ourselves on discovering disruptive small cap companies and look forward to helping bring the Peak story to the world."

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

About Peak Fintech Group Inc.:

Peak Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) subsidiaries operating in China's commercial lending industry. Peak's subsidiaries use technology, analytics and artificial intelligence to create an ecosystem of lenders, borrowers and other participants in China's commercial lending space where lending operations are conducted rapidly, safely, efficiently and with the utmost transparency. For more information: http://www.peakfintechgroup.com.

