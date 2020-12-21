Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Cannabis Bäume wachsen doch in den Himmel! + 1.700 Hektar...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.12.2020 | 07:04
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

D-Link Launches Layer 3 Stackable 10G Managed Switches to Future-Proof Enterprise Networks

D-Link's high-performance DXS-3610 series switches feature ultra-low latency with 10G Ethernet switching and routing for enterprise and campus networks

TAIPEI, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link has announced its latest DXS-3610 series Layer 3 Stackable 10G Managed Switches that offer high scalability, high availability, and high redundancy. With 10G Ethernet switching capacity of up to 2.16 Tbps, forwarding rates of up to 1607 Mbps, and 100G uplink port speeds, the DXS-3610 series is extremely powerful. These switches also feature robust physical stacking of up to 12 switches with a total of 1.2T bandwidth. Hot-swappable power modules with load sharing and hot-swappable fan trays with front-to-back airflow significantly reduce downtime and power consumption to provide a redundant, high-reliability, and high-availability architecture.

The DXS-3610 series offers high port density available in two configurations (48 fixed 10G SFP+ with 6 fixed 100G QSFP28 and 48 fixed 10G Base-T with 6 fixed 100G QSFP28) and supports different software images (Standard Image and Enhanced Image), providing customers with extensive flexibility for deployment as the core/aggregation router of enterprise and campus environments. The Enhanced Image supports L3 features such as L3 routing, L3 Multicast, and MPLS, making the DXS-3610 also suitable for deployment as an aggregation switch for ISP Metro/Campus. These switches are also OpenFlow v1.3 compliant and compatible with SDN-enabled core/aggregation networks.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.