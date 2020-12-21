Medit announces Straumann Group as a distributor for its intraoral scanners

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit and Straumann have entered a global distribution partnership for intraoral scanners effective as of January 1st, 2021. This agreement leverages the existing partnership of the two companies for dental lab scanners.

The distribution agreement includes Medit's highly popular intraoral scanner, the i500. The scanner delivers excellent performance for a wide range of applications and last month the company had released a software update, further enhancing the i500's capabilities.

Straumann Group is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that develops, manufactures, and supplies innovative global brands for replacement, corrective, and digital dentistry.

With Medit's strong presence as an open system provider, and Straumann Group's large digital ecosystem, the partnership is based on powerful synergies and the common goal of driving the adoption of digital dentistry. With the distribution agreement, the Medit i500 will be integrated in Straumann's prosthetic and clear aligner workflow solutions, such as ClearCorrect. The alliance will also include the workflow between Medit's open collaboration platform, Medit Link, and Straumann Group's open software platforms for surgical planning, CAD/CAM prosthetics, and treatment services.

GB (Gyu Bum) Ko, CEO of Medit: "We are pleased and proud to announce the partnership with the Straumann Group, a world-renowned corporation in the dental industry. Medit's i500 intraoral scanner has been highly appraised for its superb quality and excellent performance in dental applications. We are truly excited to get a step closer to attaining our vision of driving the adoption of digital dentistry through the partnership."

Guillaume Daniellot, CEO of the Straumann Group: "A key strategic goal for the Straumann Group is to create the leading ecosystem for esthetic dentistry, connecting all our digital solutions, services and equipment with partners and third parties, to provide seamless workflows for dentists and optimal treatment outcomes for patients. Intraoral scanners have a pivotal role in this and with Medit we will be able to include a very large segment of dentists for whom affordability has been a major hurdle".

About the Straumann Group

The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Medentika, Neodent, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 7200 people worldwide and its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

About Medit Corp

Medit is a global provider of 3D scanning solutions for dental clinics and labs, including intraoral scanners. The company also develops platform solutions for digital dentistry, supporting collaborative workflows. The company's goal is to provide innovative technology and the highest quality products to assist in the adoption of digital dentistry.

Medit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, since its inception in 2000. The company also has representatives located in the Americas and Europe and boasts a global distributor network in over 70 countries.

