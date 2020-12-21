Imperial X Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, December 20
21 December 2020
Imperial X Plc
("Imperial X" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
The Company announces that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Imperial X held on 18 December at 890 - 1140 W Pender St. Vancouver, BC V6E 4G1, all resolutions were duly passed.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
For further information please contact:
Imperial X Plc
Kyler Hardy
Tel: +1 250 877 1394
khardy@cronincapital.com
Novum Securities Limited
David Coffman / Lucy Bowden
Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe / Alice McLaren/Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell
Tel: +44 (0)207 138 3204
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de