Montag, 21.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Cannabis Bäume wachsen doch in den Himmel! + 1.700 Hektar...
21.12.2020
Imperial X Plc - Result of AGM

Imperial X Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, December 20

21 December 2020

Imperial X Plc

("Imperial X" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

The Company announces that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Imperial X held on 18 December at 890 - 1140 W Pender St. Vancouver, BC V6E 4G1, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Imperial X Plc

Kyler Hardy

Tel: +1 250 877 1394

khardy@cronincapital.com

Novum Securities Limited

David Coffman / Lucy Bowden

Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

Blytheweigh

Tim Blythe / Alice McLaren/Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell

Tel: +44 (0)207 138 3204

