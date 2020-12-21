The Australian Energy Market Commission's latest annual Residential Electricity Price Trends report shows costs are falling as renewables build-out replaces inefficient coal-fired generation.From pv magazine Australia More than 4.2 GW of new renewables capacity over the next three years and an anticipated decline in gas prices will drive down electricity costs for residents of Australia's east coast by an average of about 9% up to 2023. However, a slight increase in costs is predicted when the Liddell coal-fired plant closes in early 2023, according to the Australian Energy Market Commission's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...