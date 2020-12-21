Digital manufacturing (DM) in electrical and electronics market is expected to grow by USD 72.78 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201220005047/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Manufacturing Market in Electrical and Electronics Industry 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to know more
The growing use of DM for improved traceability is one of the major factors propelling market growth. The adoption of DM helps smoothen the flow of product and plant information during change processes without losing consistency in product designing. This has increased the use of DM in various applications such as manufacturing, simulation, quality check, and NC programming, which is driving growth. However, factors such as the threat of pirated software will hamper growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/digital-manufacturing-in-electrical-and-electronics-industry-market-industry-analysis
Digital Manufacturing In Electrical And Electronics Market: Type Landscape
Based on the type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the services segment in 2019. This is due to the availability of a wide range of services including commissioning, installing, consulting, training, maintaining, and aftersales services offered by vendors. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Digital Manufacturing In Electrical And Electronics Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 38% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Factors such as the strong existence of global semiconductor and IC chip manufacturers in the US and the increased production of energy-efficient products are driving the growth of the market in North America.
The US is the key market for digital manufacturing in electrical and electronics in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.
Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market Global manufacturing execution systems market segmentation by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) and end-user (discrete industries and process industries). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global HMI Software Market Global HMI software market segmentation by end-user (process industries and discrete industries), type (machine-level and supervisory), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Companies Covered:
- Autodesk Inc.
- Bentley Systems Inc.
- CAD Schroer GmbH
- Dassault Systemes SE
- PTC Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Tulip Interfaces Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Solution Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Services Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Autodesk Inc.
- Bentley Systems Inc.
- CAD Schroer GmbH
- Dassault Systemes SE
- PTC Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Tulip Interfaces Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201220005047/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/