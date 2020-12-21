Digital manufacturing (DM) in electrical and electronics market is expected to grow by USD 72.78 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201220005047/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Manufacturing Market in Electrical and Electronics Industry 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to know more

The growing use of DM for improved traceability is one of the major factors propelling market growth. The adoption of DM helps smoothen the flow of product and plant information during change processes without losing consistency in product designing. This has increased the use of DM in various applications such as manufacturing, simulation, quality check, and NC programming, which is driving growth. However, factors such as the threat of pirated software will hamper growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/digital-manufacturing-in-electrical-and-electronics-industry-market-industry-analysis

Digital Manufacturing In Electrical And Electronics Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the services segment in 2019. This is due to the availability of a wide range of services including commissioning, installing, consulting, training, maintaining, and aftersales services offered by vendors. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Digital Manufacturing In Electrical And Electronics Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 38% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Factors such as the strong existence of global semiconductor and IC chip manufacturers in the US and the increased production of energy-efficient products are driving the growth of the market in North America.

The US is the key market for digital manufacturing in electrical and electronics in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market Global manufacturing execution systems market segmentation by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) and end-user (discrete industries and process industries). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global HMI Software Market Global HMI software market segmentation by end-user (process industries and discrete industries), type (machine-level and supervisory), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Companies Covered:

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

CAD Schroer GmbH

Dassault Systemes SE

PTC Inc.

Siemens AG

Tulip Interfaces Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Solution Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Services Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

CAD Schroer GmbH

Dassault Systemes SE

PTC Inc.

Siemens AG

Tulip Interfaces Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201220005047/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/