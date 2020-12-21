IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, has obtained, as planned, the ICCN security certificate from EMVCo, for the next generation biometric card secure chip, for which ZWIPE has secured worldwide distribution rights1

This is a major step forward in delivering on our joint vision of an affordable biometric card for all.

In a context where global demand for contactless payments is booming, biometric cards are best placed to ensure secure, hygienic and convenient payments. The exclusive partnership and distribution agreement between IDEMIA and ZWIPE aims to promote biometric card as the reference for tomorrow's contactless payments.

The ICCN2 security certificate is a key milestone towards the next generation biometric card and confirms IDEMIA's outstanding expertise in the field of payments and biometrics. Our biometric payment chip complies with the most demanding performance and security criteria for a safe and convenient payment experience.

Ready-to-roll-out in the second half of 2021, the new generation biometric cards, F.CODE Gen2 for IDEMIA, and ZWIPE Pay ONE technology platform for ZWIPE, will deliver state-of-the art performance and security, as per market and schemes requirements. IDEMIA leverages its unique combination of payment, biometrics technologies and expertise to drive adoption, and accelerate market growth together with ZWIPE.

"With this new generation of biometric cards, we want to shape the future of payment and to offer an unparalleled and affordable technological experience, accessible to all. We are proud that IDEMIA's cutting-edge technology can deliver a new, more secure user experience to the market. Our ambition is to make biometric card a reality and more than ever, we are on the right track", said Amanda Gourbault, IDEMIA's Executive Vice-President Financial Institutions.

"The ICCN security certificate from EMVCo is an important step towards offering ZWIPE Pay ONE to our global customer network. This disruptive biometric technology platform, combined with our deep technical and market expertise, is what makes ZWIPE the natural One Stop Shop for all smart card manufacturers aiming to meet the soaring demand from issuers and consumers for a more convenient, truly contact free payment experience", said André Løvestam, CEO of ZWIPE.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets our identity whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

About Zwipe

Zwipe is pioneering the next generation contactless payments experience, providing biometric payment cards components and wearables technology that enable consumers to authorize transactions with their fingerprints without compromising their privacy. Together with an ecosystem of partners including global brands within digital security and financial services, Zwipe is "Making Convenience Safe Secure" for banks, merchants and consumers. Zwipe's solutions address the hygiene and data theft pitfalls inherent in traditional authentication methods. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a global presence, Zwipe is leading the next great shift in payments from contactless to contact free.

To learn more, visit www.zwipe.com

1 IDEMIA and ZWIPE partner to offer a disruptive biometric payments card platform, September 2019

1 IDEMIA, ZWIPE and IDEX achieve key milestone towards next generation biometric card platform, April 2020

2 ICCN: Integrated Circuit Certificate Number, a unique number that identifies the EMVCo compliance certificate for an IC

