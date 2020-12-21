LUKOIL Fully Supplies The Demand Of MAN Plant In Nurnberg In Lubricants For Diesel Engines

VIENNA, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LUKOIL became the main lubricant supplier for MAN's European engine plant in Nurnberg, Germany. Since the beginning of the second half of 2020, all MAN diesel engines for commercial vehicles assembled at this plant are being filled with LUKOIL lubricants. The products are being produced at the LUKOIL plant in Vienna, Austria, which is certified according to IATF 16949, VDA 6.3 standards and has passed the strict quality audit of VW Formel Q.

LUKOIL and MAN have been developing partnership since 2016. In addition to the supply of lubricants for first fill, LUKOIL is a partner of MAN in after-sales services for the production and supply of original oils under the MAN brand in European and CIS countries.

The partners concentrated on technical cooperation with the aim of developing engine oils that meet the newest world standards, as well as technologies for future generations of engines. Due to close cooperation, LUKOIL lubricants annually keep expanding the list of products approved in accordance with the latest MAN technical standards.

"It is an important event for our Company, contributing to the development of international activities and the strengthening of partnerships with OEM in the framework of supplies for the first and service fill. It is extremely valuable for us that MAN, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, trusts the quality and reliability of LUKOIL lubricants. We are confident that in the future we will be able to meet the high requirements of our partner", - said CEO of LLK-International Kirill Vereta.

Press-service of LUKOIL Lubricants Company

Artem StepanovArtem.Stepanov@lukoil.com +7 905 588 64 26