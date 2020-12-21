Raymond James European Investment Banking appointment of new Managing Director marks continued growth in Consumer & Retail Investment Banking

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its investment in its Consumer & Retail practice, Raymond James announced today the addition of Terry Huffine as Managing Director. Huffine will play a leading role in the growth and development of the Consumer & Retail business within the European Investment Banking practice. Based in London, Huffine's hire marks the next step in the firm's continued aggressive expansion of its global Consumer team.

"I am excited for Terry to join our European practice," said Jim Bunn, president of Global Equities and Investment Banking. "Attracting top talent like Terry is an integral part of growing our Consumer & Retail group. Terry, along with Financo, the pending acquisition of which was announced last week, will play a pivotal role in strengthening our global Consumer & Retail banking practice."

"Raymond James Investment Banking continues to expand in Europe, and we are pleased to welcome Terry aboard," said Allan Bertie, Co-head of European Investment Banking. "With his impressive transaction expertise and in-depth knowledge of consumer goods, Terry will help lead our growth in this important sector."

With a career that includes almost two decades of extensive transaction experience in the consumer investment banking sector, Huffine joins Raymond James from Baird, where he led the European Consumer Goods practice.

"I am thrilled to be joining Raymond James at such a transformational time," said Huffine. "The recently announced acquisition of Financo shows how the firm continues to thrive and build on its commitment to deliver premium, client-focused global services, an ethos which I very much believe in. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues across Europe and the U.S. to grow our deep and long-term relationships with clients."

