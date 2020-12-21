Sweden was set to replace its rebate scheme with unspecified tax breaks by the end of this year, but the government has instead decided to allocate another $31.5 million for 2021 - for enterprises and municipalities only.The Swedish government has decided to continue the solar rebate scheme for rooftop PV, which was set to expire at the end of this year. Instead, it has allocated another SEK 260 million ($31.2 million) to the scheme for 2021. However, only municipalities and businesses will be allowed to participate. Homeowners will be excluded, but they will still have access to unspecified tax ...

