Burford Capital Limited Announces Andrea Muller Appointed Non-Executive Director

BURFORD CAPITAL APPOINTS ANDREA MULLER NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Burford Capital Limited, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces the appointment with immediate effect of Andrea Muller as a non-executive director.

Ms. Muller (61) is an accomplished international finance professional who came to the financial services industry after more than a decade at global law firm Shearman & Sterling, where she was a European partner.

Most recently, Ms. Muller was an Executive Director and Global Head Institutional Business at Principal Global Investors, where she was previously CEO of Asia. Before that, Ms. Muller was a Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific for Fitch Ratings and a Managing Director at UBS in both Singapore and Paris. She began her career at Shearman & Sterling, where she worked as a corporate lawyer in both New York and Paris. Her law degree is from Georgetown University Law Center, where she served on the Law Review, as is her undergraduate degree (cum laude), from its School of Foreign Service. She also received a Masters in European Union Studies at the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium.

Ms. Muller will also serve on Burford's audit committee, where three of four members are now directors appointed within the past twelve months.

Sir Peter Middleton, Burford's Chairman, commented:

"We are delighted to have Andrea join the Burford board. Having held senior positions in the US, Europe and Asia, she brings a breadth of international experience that will be invaluable to Burford, particularly as the business continues its global expansion, and her strong legal background makes her particularly well-qualified to take on this role. Given our long-standing work to build a team of diverse people across our business, we are also delighted to welcome Andrea as Burford's first female board member."

Other required disclosures

Ms. Andrea Kyle Muller's maiden name was Andrea Kyle Smith, and save as disclosed below, in relation to current and prior directorships, Burford Capital Limited confirms that there are no further disclosures to be made in relation to Rule 17 of paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of Ms. Andrea Kyle Muller's appointment.

Current directorships: Andrea Kyle Muller LLC Directorships in the past five years: CIMB Principal Islamic Management Sdn. Bhd Post Advisory Group, LLC Principal Global Investors (Hong Kong) Limited Principal Global Investors (Singapore) Limited Spectrum Asset Management, Inc

For further information, please contact:

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with law firms and clients around the world from its principal offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney.

For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com.

