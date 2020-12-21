Viennese Baar-Baarenfels Architects wins European Property Award

Baar-Baarenfels Architects from Vienna won this year's European Property Award for their project "House for Petroleum Engineer". The architects refurbished a baroque house near Vienna, adding a state-of-the-art extension.

VIENNA, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's European Property Award went to Baar-Baarenfels Architects from Vienna. A symbolic award ceremony was held on the evening of 11 December 2020 in London. Due to travel restrictions, Viennese architect Johannes Baar-Baarenfels accepted the award for his project "House for Petroleum Engineer" via video conference.

The internationally renowned real estate award recognises the highest achievements of companies from all sectors of the real estate industry. The prize was awarded for the 27th time this year. "It's a great honour for my team and me to represent Austria internationally with this project," said Johannes Baar-Baarenfels.

Baroque meets Modernity

In a small town near Vienna, Baar-Baarenfels restructured and extended a baroque house with contemporary architecture. Baar-Baarenfels improved the physical properties of the building to achieve low energy house/passive house standards. The idea for a new interpretation of the courtyard came from the client and his experience with housing in Arabian countries. In Europe, this type of construction was once widespread but is almost forgotten today despite its many advantages over the "modern" single-family house such as allowing density while at the same time providing maximum privacy.

Details of the project

The spa on the ground floor has amenities such as a sauna and a steam bath and is a space for relaxation of body and mind. Powerful pillars and structural divisions under the water surface create a contemplative atmosphere. The separation of the jacuzzi and pool by a limestone wall and seating creates the impression of timelessness. The vaulted ceiling visually heightens a relatively low ceiling.

"The staircase is a hybrid structure of limestone and steel. Traction is counteracted by steel rods, while pressure is taken by the stone, milled to minimise its mass and maximise its elegance," says architect Baar-Baarenfels. The living room is open towards the atrium and leads to a two-storey high space.

European Property Awards

The European Property Awards are part of a worldwide series of awards for exceptional properties. The awards are held in continental Europe as well as in the United Kingdom, the USA and Canada, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Asia-Pacific, Arabia and Africa. The prize is awarded in 45 categories in the fields of development, architecture, interior design and real estate. Every two years, an 80 member jury of experts decides on the regional winners, who subsequently get nominated for the International Property Award.

About architect DI Johannes Baar-Baarenfels:

Johannes Baar-Baarenfels works as an architect in Vienna. He was awarded the Palais Rasumofsky in the category "New and Old" at the World Architecture Festival in Singapore in 2013. Baar-Baarenfels was already nominated at the World Architecture Festival in Barcelona in 2010: At that time for the Sportalm flagship store in Vienna's Brandstätte and in the category "Shopping". He has taught at universities in Austria and India and lectured in several countries in Europe and Asia.

