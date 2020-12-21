3Shape's patented scanning technology infringed by Align's iTero Element scanner

3Shape A/S today announced that it has filed a complaint against Align Technology, asserting that Align Technology's iTero Element intraoral scanner infringes four 3Shape patents related to focus scanning, color scanning, infrared imaging, and motion sensing.

3Shape filed the complaint in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas. The complaint seeks monetary damages as well as injunctive relief.

Regarding the infringement complaint, Thomas Kirkbak, Head of Litigation at 3Shape said, "3Shape TRIOS has been named the best intraoral scanner by the industry for eight years in a row. We invest heavily in our innovation and 3Shape's scanner technologies are unique and fundamental to its high ratings among doctors. Therefore, we cannot allow competitors to copy our hard-earned technology breakthroughs or infringe our patents."

3Shape has previously filed claims against Align in the District Court of Delaware to address Align's infringement of several 3Shape patents, 24 petitions for IPRs with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to address the invalidity of a number of Align patents, and an antitrust lawsuit in the District Court of Delaware to address Align's abuse of monopoly power.

About 3Shape

3Shape is changing dentistry together with dental professionals across the world by developing innovations that provide superior dental care for patients. Our portfolio of 3D scanners and CAD/CAM software solutions includes the multiple award-winning 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner and market-leading scanning and design software solutions for both dental practices and labs.

Two graduate students founded 3Shape in Denmark's capital in the year 2000. Today, 3Shape has over 1,500 employees serving customers in over 100 countries from an ever-growing number of 3Shape offices around the world. 3Shape's products and innovations continue to challenge traditional methods, enabling dental professionals to treat more patients more effectively. www.3shape.com.

