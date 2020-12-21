The German authorities allocated around 257 MW in the latest round of the tendering scheme for PV projects exceeding 750 kW in size.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has allocated 256.9 MW of solar power in the tender for PV projects exceeding 750 kW in size held on December 1. The tender, as all previous rounds, was largely oversubscribed, with 186 bids with a combined capacity of 936 MW having been submitted. The round's final prices range between €0.0488 and €0.0526/kWh, which compares to a range of €0.0498 to €0.0536 in the previous round. The ...

