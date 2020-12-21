FactMR: Strict Safety Standards for Production of Medical Equipment Drives Demand in UV Cured Adhesives Market: Fact.MR

UV cured adhesives producers are leveraging innovative LED-based UV technologies for cost and safety benefits in manufacturing processes.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Fact.MR: The global UV cured adhesives market is projected to reflect positive growth prospects with a 6.7% CAGR for the period of projection between 2020 and 2030. Demand in electronics, automotive, and medical sectors drive the industry. According to Fact.MR's report, faster curing rates, applications in flexible packaging, superior bond strength, and low VOC emissions are major factors that make UV cured adhesives popular in multiple sectors.

"UV-cured adhesives find extensive use in lamination films, paper, and foils and other packaging applications where environmental protection is necessary. The demand for UV-cured adhesives in plastic packaging also eliminates the need for radio frequency seals, aiding market developments," says the FACT.MR analyst.

Request a sample of the report to gain in-depth market insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1188

UV Cured Adhesives Market- Key Takeaways

Acrylic UV cured adhesives hold major market share, especially for electronics applications, owing to superior dielectric characteristics.

Automotive sector applications are witnessing a steady decline owing to the availability of better alternatives.

North America is a key regional market for supported by favorable policies in the healthcare industry.

UV Cured Adhesives Market- Driving Factors

Growing application of UV cured adhesives in packaging for ecommerce operations is a major market driver.

The resistance of UV cured adhesives against harsh sterilization techniques such as autoclaving bolster growth.

UV Cured Adhesives Market- Major Restraints

Easy availability of alternative competing adhesive types is a major challenge to market players.

High costs of production and the resultant pricing for UV cured adhesives, restrains adoption among end users.

COVID-19 Impact on UV Cured Adhesives Market

The UV cured adhesives market has been hurt by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, largely owing to the restrictions on the global electronics, transport, and manufacturing sectors in lockdown. On the other hand, demand is likely to remain strong in the medical sector, owing to increased demand for cured adhesives in healthcare equipment.

Despite these issues in terms of short-term demand, the market is likely to reflect a steady recovery towards 2021. Superior adhesive properties and the resurgence of manufacturing activities will aid growth.

Explore the global UV cured adhesives market with 152 figures, 100 data tables, along with the table of contents of the report. You can also find detailed segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/1188/uv-cured-adhesive-market

Competitive Landscape

3M, Henkel, Avery Dennison, Delo Adhesives, Dymax, Dow, Sartomer, Master Bond, and Permabond are some of the more important UV cured adhesives manufacturers in the global market.

UV cured adhesives market players have been largely focused on the development and launch strategies to expand product portfolios to keep up with competition in a largely fragmented market.

For instance, In November 2020, Panacol announced the launch of Viralit UD 8052 F, a one-component, low-viscosity UV cured adhesive for consumer electronics applications. Master Bond has unveiled a new UV cured, non-cytotoxic, adhesive - UV15X-6Med-2LV, characterized by low tensile modulus and high flexibility. Dymax Corporation has launched MD 1172-M-UR, a broad-spectrum, LED-UV, light-curable adhesive for plastic and laminate applications.

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the UV cured adhesives market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the top industry trends impacting the UV cured adhesives market is covered in this Fact.MR study. The report offers insights on the UV cured adhesives market on the basis of resin type (silicone, urethane, acrylic, epoxy, and others), form (solid and liquid), and application (optical, electronic, medical, packaging, and others), across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Explore FACT.MR's Comprehensive Coverage of Chemical & Materials Landscape

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market- Get the latest insights on the global pressure sensitive adhesives market through FACT.MR's report covering analysis for projection period (2017-2026).

Floor Adhesives Market- FACT.MR's study on the floor adhesives market covers trends, tech innovations, players, and strategies for 2018-2028.

Two Component Adhesives Market- Obtain analysis on the global two component adhesive market through FACT.MR's latest report covering competitive analysis, key regions, along with segmental analysis for 2020-2030.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Fact.MR is headquartered in Dublin, and has offices in Dubai. Fact.MR's latest market research reports industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1749/global-uv-curved-adhesives-market

SOURCE: FactMR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621793/Strict-Safety-Standards-for-Production-of-Medical-Equipment-Drives-Demand-in-UV-Cured-Adhesives-Market-FactMR