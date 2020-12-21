TRON: Launch Of New DLive Protocol Announced at BitTorrentX Product Release Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / BitTorrent Inc., the leader in peer-to-peer (P2P) technology, hosted Link the Future: BitTorrentX Product Release virtual conference on December 16th 2020. The livestremed conference boasted over 58 industry thought leaders including Brandon Iles CO & CTO of Ampleforth, Sten Lockhom Strategic Advisor of the Waves Association, Ciara Sun VP of Global Business at Huobi and Nimrod Lehavi CEO of Simplex amongst others. The 12hr long conference was viewed by over 125,000 people from 25 different across youtube, periscope and DLive. BitTorrentX represents the transformation of BitTorrent, a world-renowned peer-to-peer service from a software company into a conglomerate of decentralized storage and data protocols and content distribution platforms. The entirety of BitTorrentX's utilities and services will be powered by the BTT cryptocurrency.

2020 was the year TRON and BitTorrent brought decentralization one step closer to the masses. During this momentous year Bittorrent crosses the historic benchmark of 2 Billion installs, launched BTFS revolutionising the decentralized storage ecosystem, partnered with Huawei to launch BitTorrent and Utorrent apps on the AppGallery, acquired DLive the second largest live streaming platform in Turkey with over 7M monthly active users and announced the launch of BitTorrentX.

During the conference Justin Sun unveiled the brand new BitTorrentX website and teased the new DLive protocol, the final evolution of a peer to peer live streaming technology which has been in research and development for over a decade. By using peer to peer technology, streamers can stream anytime, from anywhere, at a lower cost, and on their own terms. Viewers of the stream are not just passive consumers, but become nodes in a network which helps to distribute the stream outward to the rest of the swarm. Every viewer is a participant in this revolutionary new vision of live streaming. As we add more features and connect peer-to-peer streaming distribution to the peer-to-peer incentives built into the TRON blockchain, the possibilities are endless.

"DLive Protocol adds a new way to distribute your live stream at the end of your existing workflow," said Anthony Wade, Engineering Manager at Dlive Protocol, "We currently target users of all live streaming services who utilize Open Broadcaster Software (OBS Studio) and simply add a new target for their output RTMP stream. So, as a streamer, you can use the same setup and production workflow that you use today."

"I truly believe that decentralized entertainment is the next big step in blockchain mass adoption," said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON and CEO of Bittorrent. "Together with the BitTorrent and DLive teams, we look forward to bringing disruptive innovations to the digital entertainment space, and create value for all."

From sharing revolutionary ideas with Warren Buffet and Steve Wozniak, to establishing a brand new DeFi ecosystem, expanding the functions of BitTorrent's denctralized storage and forging industry transforming partnerships TRON has continued to grow into one of the most active protocols in the industry. This year TRON has seen a string of prestigious partnerships beginning with a record $6.4 billionTether (USDT) on the TRON blockchain. This was followed by strategic partnerships with BitGo to launch WBTC and Wrapped Ether as TRC20 tokens on TRON. They have also partnered with Ampleforth to launch AMPL on the TRON blockchain. 2021 is going to be a big year for TRON and BitTorrent as they will be focused on growing and scaling their new DeFi infrastructure, expanding the functionalities of BTFS and building their influence in the decentralized media space.

About BitTorrent, Inc.

Founded with a leading peer-to-peer sharing technology standard in 2004, BitTorrent, Inc. is a consumer software company based in San Francisco. Its protocol is the largest decentralized P2P network in the world, driving 22% of upstream and 3% of downstream traffic globally.

Its flagship desktop and mobile products, BitTorrent and µTorrent, enable users to send large files over the internet, connecting legitimate third-party content providers with users. With over 100 million active users, BitTorrent products have been installed on over 1 billion devices in over 138 countries worldwide.

Since November 2018, TRON (TRX), Binance (BNB), and Bitcoin (BTC) holders have the opportunity to purchase one-year subscriptions of BitTorrent or µTorrent products, including Ads Free and Pro for Windows. Pro includes anti-virus and anti-malware screening, file converting and playability in HD. Users can visit bittorrent.com or utorrent.com to learn more.

About DLive:

DLive is a decentralized livestreaming community built using the Lino blockchain. DLive utilizes the Lino blockchain to incentivize both content creators and viewers using cryptocurrencies. DLive believes that all rewards belong to platform participants, and does not take cuts or charge any fees to content creators. Currently, DLive has 20 team members across four continents. To learn more about DLive, please visit https://community.dlive.tv/about/welcome-letter/.

Media Contact:

press@tron.network

SOURCE: TRON

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621803/Launch-Of-New-DLive-Protocol-Announced-at-BitTorrentX-Product-Release-Conference