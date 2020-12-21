An analysis by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) says improvements in PV panel designs and costs, lower financing costs and state-specific sectors, such as the location's solar potential and certain waivers, have driven the decline in Indian solar tariffs.From pv magazine India An India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) report attributes the continuous decline in Indian solar power tariffs since the start of FY2020-21 to a mix of structural and state-specific factors. Solar power tariffs declined to INR2.36/kWh ($0.032/kWh) in June-July 2020 and further to INR2.0/kWh in November 2020. Even the ...

