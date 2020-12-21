Referring to the bulletin from Stillfront Group AB's annual general meeting, held on December 17, 2020, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 10:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Dec 23, 2020. The order book will not change. Short name: SF Terms: Split: 10:1 Current ISIN: SE0007704788 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Dec 22, 2020 New ISIN code: SE0015346135 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Dec 23, 2020