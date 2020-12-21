HighPoint Southeast Team's Expansion Delivers Cybersecurity Expertise

Leading Technology Infrastructure Solutions Provider Brings Cybersecurity Risk Management, Managed Security, and a Full Suite of Assessment Services to its Customers

SPARTA, N.J., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPoint, a leading technology infrastructure solutions provider, announced an expansion of its delivery and leadership team in the southeastern United States, providing best-in-class depth and breadth to its cybersecurity capabilities and specializations.



The new team, located in Charlotte, NC, more than doubles the company's headcount for the region while adding new, more advanced cybersecurity capabilities.

"This additional level of expertise in security is a fantastic development for HighPoint globally," said Mike Mendiburu, President and CEO of HighPoint. "Cybersecurity only continues to grow in importance as all businesses strive to digitize every aspect of their organizations. This makes data increasingly valuable to both the business' success and bad actors across the cyber landscape.

"We have always had a focus on securing customer infrastructure and data. This expansion is a strategic move to provide our customers with a higher degree of proactive cybersecurity protection, leveraging a more expansive set of cybersecurity skills and consulting expertise that helps us further serve our customers."

HighPoint's senior-level consultants and engineers bring a long track record of cybersecurity consulting and solution development, delivering services that include risk management, managed security, and assessment services. The full suite of assessment services covers social engineering, physical compromise, and penetration testing spanning infrastructure to applications.

"Joining the HighPoint team has been a very exciting experience," said Jim Guido, Southeast Regional Vice President of HighPoint. "HighPoint's culture, rooted in The HighPoint Way, is exceptional. It is exciting to join HighPoint and immediately bring a team with deep technical and practical, hands-on cybersecurity capabilities. The unprecedented disruptions of 2020 are bringing with them new cybersecurity trends and attack vectors confronting HighPoint and our customers. We are monitoring these trends as they develop and working closely with customers to navigate and mitigate the impact. We provide excellence, quality, and precision in every engagement and believe these are the key characteristics of any cybersecurity specialist or consultancy."

HighPointis a leading technology infrastructure solutions provider, helping their customers with the selection and supply of network infrastructure, mobility, collaboration, data center, and security solutions, as well as the risk mitigated implementation and management of their technology. The company, founded in 1996, is a minority-owned business headquartered in Sparta, NJ serving markets in the Tri-state region and Southeastern US, with a presence in Charlotte, NC, and London, UK. To contact us or learn more about our solutions, please visit www.highpoint.com .



