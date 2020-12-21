FactMR: Baby Care Products Market Driven by Efforts Towards the Incorporation of Safe, Eco-friendly Ingredients, Says Fact.MR Report

Major players in the baby care products market engaging in awareness initiatives in terms of baby hygiene in collaboration with government bodies and NGOs to improve market prospects.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / The baby care products market is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 8 billion in 2020. The growing interest among parents about the importance of hygiene for infants is bolstering the long-term prospects of the industry. Also, recent years have witnessed increased spending in baby care products, in emerging economies around the world. However, the covid-19 pandemic is expected to hurt market prospects owing to consumer spending on essential products.

"The continuing global rise in birth rate and improvements in terms of robust distribution networks and brand penetration are some factors boosting the baby care products market. The growth of consumer awareness and higher focus by key players on geographic expansion are major influencers," says the Fact.MR study.

Baby Care Products Market- Key Takeaways

Organic baby care products are highly sought after, despite relatively higher costs owing to health concerns over chemicals in conventional products.

Online sales channels account for higher growth rates owing to the convenience of home delivery and a larger number of working mothers.

Asia Pacific is a leading market for baby care products, driven by higher disposable incomes and the large and fast-growing population base.

Baby Care Products Market- Driving Factors

Higher awareness among parents about baby hygiene and higher standards of living drive growth.

Improvements in the supply chains and distribution networks of organized retail, especially in emerging economies will support sales.

High birth rates in emerging economies and larger numbers of working women, is bolstering sales.

Baby Care Products Market- Major Restraints

Strict regulations associated to testing of new products, slows down approval, hindering growth prospects.

High capital costs associated with product development is a key challenge for manufacturers in the industry.

COVID-19 Impact on Baby Care Products Market

The effects of the coronavirus outbreak have largely been adverse on the baby care products market. Reduced spending on non-essential baby care product segments is a major short-term issue affecting the industry.

Further, restrictions on trade and transport have limited supplies of raw materials. Recovery of the industry is likely to be steady, supported by higher health awareness and the demand for natural, clean-label, vegan, and organic offerings in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Dyson, Philips, Helen of Troy, Medela, Mayborn, Pigeon, Procter & Gamble, Munchkin, Kimberly Clark, and Graco are some of the more prominent players running the baby care products market.

Market players in the moderately fragmented baby care products market have been pushing for product development and launch strategies to consolidate their position in a competitive landscape.

For instance, in December 2020, Marico launched a rash cream and a face cream for babies to expand their portfolio to seven unique offerings since 2019. In September 2020, Johnson's Baby has announced the launch of a new baby care products range including washes, lotions, oils, and creams under the name Cottontouch. In August 2020, Dabur announced the launch of 8 ayurveda-based baby care products for Indian consumers.

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the baby care products market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the top industry trends impacting the baby care products market is covered in this Fact.MR study. The report offers insights on the baby care products market on the basis of product (health devices, feeding accessories, sleep facilitators, comfort facilitators, & support accessories, personal care products, and security devices), buyer (individual, HoReCa, Gyms & Cafes), and sales channel (modern retail, specialty stores, online retail, and others) across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & ASEAN, Oceania, and MEA).

