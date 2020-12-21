Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.: Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GTVH), a strategic consulting company doing business in Health, Entertainment and Technology sectors is happy to release an end of year Letter to Shareholders updating current activities and outlining its corporate strategy.

Dear Shareholders,

Over the past 12 months we have released information about our plans for each of our divisions inside Golden Triangle Ventures (GTV). As we approach the end of the year, we felt it was important to issue this letter to further divulge what we have accomplished, what we have been working towards, and to outline the company vision for everyone who has supported us. As you all know, the entire world has been dramatically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused our Entertainment Division to postpone all events that were planned for 2020. In response to this unprecedented challenge, the entire GTV team took the opportunity to plan and execute a large-scale expansion of all three of our divisions.

ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION

GTV's Entertainment Division owns a concert production company called Lavish Entertainment which is doing business as EpicRaves (www.EpicRaves.com). The team is comprised of nearly 100 people, and since the inception of the company in 2017 we have successfully organized 13 professional Electronic Music Events. In 2019, we completed 5 unbelievable events in Las Vegas and each show surpassed the other and were some of the best events I have ever seen. Our biggest event attracted nearly 3000 people at the Sahara Event Center, nearly selling out an entire hockey arena. Our company was on track to organize more than 10 large scale events in 2020; but were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we were forced to halt our concert production business earlier this year, we formed a plan to expand every aspect of our live events once COVID-19 restrictions start to ease.

In addition to our live concerts, we have been working directly with the Sahara Event Center in Las Vegas on a comprehensive plan to purchase the building, refurbish and revamp it, and turn the event center into one of the most technologically advanced event centers in the world. We recently met with some of the most reputable general contractors in Las Vegas who have completed a full proposal for the remodel of the facility. We have also completed a detailed building inspection to better understand everything we will need to accomplish if we are successful at obtaining financing for the proposed modification. We are currently investigating and pursuing several non-equity-based financing models to execute the extensive purchase and remodel that we plan to put in place. If successful, our vision is to incorporate a state-of-the-art sound system, lighting array, lasers and an immense amount of LED panels all around the roof and walls of the venue to truly make it an unbelievable experience for any event we chose to organize.

Additionally, we plan to make the event center universal for all forms of events, including sporting events, concerts or virtually any event you can think of. The opportunities that the event center presents to GTV are limitless and we are doing everything in our power to make this dream a reality. My vision is to bring Las Vegas Entertainment to the next level. The technology we plan to incorporate into this venue will absolutely shock the world if we are successful.

Finally, we have announced our plans to spin the entertainment company into its own trading entity through a Form 10 filing, which we anticipate filing for in February. All shareholders will receive a 1:1 share Dividend in the new entity once the Form 10 becomes effective. We have made this decision to support the launch of a new business that we believe will shape the entire music industry. As we plan and prepare everything needed to accomplish this goal, we strongly felt the need to have Lavish Entertainment trading under its own entity in order to successfully achieve our aspiring vision of what we see this company becoming. We are beyond excited for this new opportunity and we are making sure the entire execution strategy is thoroughly received and completed perfectly before making a formal announcement in 2021.

HEALTH DIVISION

Our Health Division is currently comprised of an entity entitled Global Health Services (www.GTVHealth.com). The company actively does business in the Medical PPE space and the CBD/industrial hemp industry. On the CBD side, we provide a range of professional services to assist with many of the great needs in our CBD/industrial hemp industry today - including white labeling products for businesses that want their own provision of any form of bulk CBD products. Our partner labs state-of-the-art extraction facilities provide full services for virtually any CBD Hemp post processing needs. In addition, our website will soon have a retail product line incorporated so we can immediately execute an extensive marketing strategy and begin generating sales. We have been strongly focused on this goal throughout the year and I am proud and delighted that we have achieved this great milestone for our company.

More details about our services can be found here: https://gtvhealth.com/pages/cbd-home-page.

On the Medical PPE side of our Health Division, we have an FDA registration, import license and relationships with large scale manufacturing facilities across the world that produce all forms of Personal Protective Equipment. When the pandemic hit earlier this year, our company was able to assist hospitals, government agencies and private businesses in the medical field while overcoming the vast demand and short supply of these products. As bulk material sales have slowed down recently, our vision for this sector is to integrate our bulk medical PPE products into our own line of retail products, while still providing extensive services that we believe will greatly benefit the world we live in. Our team is also executing a plan to bring in 2 additional sectors into Global Health Services. Separately from the Lavish Entertainment spin off, we will be filing a Form 10 under Global Health Services so it can become its own trading entity as well. All shareholders will receive a 1:1 share Dividend in the new entity once the Form 10 becomes effective. Management looks forward to sharing the many opportunities and new business developments in the year ahead and we are very confident in our plan to build this Division into a highly profitable, Global Health business. We have a clear and exciting execution strategy, and an amazing team in place to achieve this collective goal.

TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

Our Technology Division owns 51% of HyFrontier Technologies (www.HyFrontier.com) which has developed a proprietary technology called "HyGrO." HyGrO, is a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture that converts regular water into Hydrogen water for use in small to large-scale agriculture projects. The technology is currently patent pending with a full process and device patent filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). We are testing this technology at multiple universities, indoor farming operations and industrial farms across the country. I believe the studies we conduct will validate the benefits of this technology for anything that grows in the ground, animal health, human consumption and potentially so much more. GTV has invested a great deal of time and money towards this project and each result we have seen gives us high confidence that this technology will become a significant benefit to the planet, once commercialized. Although testing will likely continue for the next 12-36 months, we are now moving forward with plans to set up a "state-of-the-art" manufacturing facility so we can begin commercializing this technology in 2021.

Each division inside of our company operates as an entity with their own team in place to handle all the tasks involved. We are blessed to have so many talented individuals that selflessly work to benefit the collective future of GTV. I am so proud of all the accomplishments our team has made in 2020 and I am honored to have the opportunity to steer this ship for everyone involved. I look forward to introducing the many additional members of our team as we head into the beginning of a New Year. We are fully moving forward with full steam ahead for each of our three divisions and we expect to share all the great accomplishments as material events transpire. We greatly appreciate everyone's support and I promise that I will put every ounce of energy into making sure this company becomes successful and profitable in each division. With so much uncertainty across the world, I feel as though we have been building this dream with so much faith in our future ahead. We are fully prepared to spearhead this entire vision for our shareholders, and we are all so excited to do so.

We wish everyone a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and an amazing New Year ahead.

Always my very best,

Steffan Dalsgaard, President

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

About Golden Triangle Ventures

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment and Technology sectors. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. In addition, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this company aims to do business in.

Forward-Looking Information

The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our investor relations company website, www.TheWaypointRefinery.com, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our Company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our Company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:

