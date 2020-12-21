Once again, solar was the only technology competing in the procurement exercise for renewables not exceeding 1 MW in size. The ERO reported a minimum price of PLN228.7/MWh ($61.2), which compares to PLN269.0 a year earlier.The latest auction for small-scale solar and wind installations held by the Polish Energy Regulatory Office (ERO) saw PV developers secure all of the offered capacity of around 700 MW, as was the case in the same type of auction held last year. The results of the fifth procurement round held for projects with a generation capacity of up to 1 MW were published last week after ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...