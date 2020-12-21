Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2020) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTC: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Derek Ivany to the Company's Advisory Board. Mr. Ivany will advise Relay on corporate development, mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives.

"Derek brings a wealth of experience and skill to Relay that is absolutely crucial at the Company's current stage of development, and commercial activity," said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Relay Medical Corp. "We are excited to welcome Derek to the Relay team and look forward to working with him to maximize our potential."

Mr. Ivany was most recently the President and CEO of a publicly traded company that, during his tenure, expanded in valuation from $2M in market capitalization to over $250M at its zenith while generating significant investor liquidity along the way. Over the last year he has raised an additional $10M in both the biotech space where he launched a publicly traded company Pilz BioScience focused on Autism Spectrum Disorder research and is a strategic capital advisor and CEO of Holy Crap Brands where he recently advised VEGN.

"Relay is on the tip of the spear of today's unprecedented healthcare struggles and I am very pleased to work with the team to help global communities and economies, handle current struggles and prepare for the future in a post-COVID world," said Derek Ivany, Strategic Advisor.

Mr. Ivany has a rich history of successfully working with publicly traded companies and helping generate significant shareholder value in a variety of diverse industry segments. Having worked with many international groups, Mr. Ivany has established a network of high-profile contacts across such sectors as medicinal products, health and wellness, mining, oil and gas, coffee, technology, horse racing & real-estate. Derek is currently the President of JJ Wolf Investments Ltd., a merchant banking and advisory firm specializing in growth oriented opportunities across all sectors as well as the President of several private companies around the world. Derek also serves as a Senior Advisor to MidPoint Technology Holdings.

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a MedTech innovation Company headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and AI data science sectors.

