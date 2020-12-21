CNH Industrial N.V.: Behind the Wheel: Cargo of hope for Brazil





The IVECO Solidarity cargo initiative, now in its fifth year, served up another helping of Christmas cheer, with the additional help of Brazilian celebrity chef Batista. Watch this Christmas episode at: cnhindustrial.com/Christmas

London, December 21, 2020

After a turbulent year, IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), has delivered some welcome Christmas cheer to those in need through its annual Solidarity Cargo project. This year was made really special as IVECO's truck drivers teamed up with famous Brazilian chef Batista, to lead a convoy bringing 1,200 food parcels to three towns in Bahia state, in northeastern Brazil: Floresta Azul, Serra Grande and Taboquinha.

The towns, located around 400 kilometers from Bahia's state capital of Salvador, and totaling some 6,000 inhabitants, were selected due to their high rate of food insecurity and low Human Development Index (HDI). The tool, developed by the United Nations, measures levels of social and economic development.

The convoy set off from the IVECO manufacturing facility in Sete Lagoas, to the south of Bahia, and distributed food parcels, door to door, to needy families in the region. Chef Batista, along with Polacão and Cris Rosa, creator of the "Oficina Gourmet" cooking workshop, a social project in the region, also prepared a special recipe. They did so using the ingredients from the donated food parcel and local produce to make "Jabá com Jerimum" (meat with pumpkin). These parcels will enable local families to cook a unique Christmas dinner. All served with a sprinkling of solidarity and hope.

CNH Industrial and IVECO are proud to support local communities in greatest need, especially at such a special time of year.

Watch the episode at: cnhindustrial.com/Christmas

