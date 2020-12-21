CopperBank Resources Corp: CopperBank Advances Valuation Review for Royalty Business

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / CopperBank Resources Corp. ("CopperBank" or the "Company") (CSE:CBK) is pleased to report that it is advancing a comprehensive valuation review for its 100% owned subsidiary CopperBank Royalty Corp. The wholly owned Royalty subsidiary was press released by the Company on October 19, 2019.

Highlights of CopperBank Royalty Corp.

There are significant portions of CopperBank's 100% owned land holdings where historical mineral resources and economic studies have been established that are not currently subject to any royalties.

These royalty-free land holdings provide an opportunity to cost-effectively and organically grow shareholder value by establishing a royalty or royalties at Contact and Copper Creek.

Decades of land assembly have been completed to establish the contiguous 100% owned project boundaries of over 16,000 acres of total land holdings that have had more than $100 million of historical expenditures.

Valuation Metrics and Industry Comparables.

CopperBank management will assess various sensitivities for establishing royalties at each of Contact and Copper Creek. Since registering the Royalty subsidiary, the Company has carefully monitored the peer group and has witnessed transactions for interests in net smelter return (NSR) royalties ranging from as low as 0.24% to in excess of 3.0%. Management will consult with industry experts and assess valuation metrics for establishing NSR royalties on portions of land holdings within the Company portfolio ranging from 0.50% to 3.0%.

Once the detailed assessment is complete, management will determine next steps for a potential monetization of one, or more, royalty, or, a portion of a royalty from the portfolio. This could include, but is not limited to a partnership, sale, merger, spin-out or other innovative transaction with the intention of being highly accretive to Company shareholders.

CopperBank CEO Gianni Kovacevic comments: "There have been some significant success stories of companies establishing royalty operations. While there are numerous precious metal royalty businesses, there are very few that focus on copper specifically. A royalty associated to any large copper project that advances towards development has tremendous leverage to provide long-term stable returns. Advancing CopperBank's royalty business to realization is a very important milestone before our team executes important next steps in the development of Contact and Copper Creek."

About CopperBank

CopperBank is a Canadian exploration mining company focused on energy related metal exploration in The United States of America. The Company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange - CSE- under the symbol "CBK".

On behalf of CopperBank Resources Corp.

"Gianni Kovacevic"

Gianni Kovacevic

Address: Suite 1500, 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

Tel: 604-889-0852

E-mail: gk@copperbankcorp.com

Website: www.copperbankcorp.com

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this release constitutes forward looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws and necessarily involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, CopperBank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management of CopperBank's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's ongoing review of its existing portfolio, the involvement of CopperBank in any potential divestiture, spin-out, partnership or other transactions involving the Company's portfolio assets, and the ability of the Company to complete any such transactions, the ability of CopperBank to enter into transactions that will ultimately enhance shareholder value, and potential future work or activities in respect of the Pyramid project or the Contact project. Although CopperBank believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information available to CopperBank. Forward-looking statements are based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Such factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to identify and complete one or more transactions involving the Company's portfolio assets that enhance shareholder value as part of management's ongoing review of strategic alternatives in the current market conditions. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company will not be able to identify and complete one or more transactions involving the Company's portfolio assets that enhance shareholder value as part of management's ongoing review of strategic alternatives in the current market conditions. Although CopperBank has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For more information on CopperBank and the risks and challenges of its businesses, investors should review the continuous disclosure filings that are available under CopperBank's profile at www.sedar.com.

