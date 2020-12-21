Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd: HIVE Blockchain to Provide Corporate Update and Results from the 2020 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V:HIVE)(OTCQX:HVBTF)(FSE:HBF) (the "Company" or "HIVE") announces that management will host a webcast on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time to provide a corporate update and announce results from its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Among the discussion topics will be an update on HIVE's upgrades to its facilities in Iceland and Sweden. We urge investors to sign up today and participate in the webcast.

Frank Holmes, Interim Executive Chairman, and Darcy Daubaras, Chief Financial Officer, will present.

IMPORTANT - Click here to register for the Meeting webcast.