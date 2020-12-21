Anzeige
WKN: 899450 ISIN: SE0000233934 
21.12.20
15:02 Uhr
3,790 Euro
PR Newswire
21.12.2020 | 15:28
Pricer Receives Follow-up Order from Leading US Retailer

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Buy has placed an order to continue deploying Pricer's Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) system in 119 stores. The estimated value of the new order is SEK 107 million and will be included in Pricer's order intake for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Deliveries under this order are scheduled to begin during the second quarter of 2021 and be completed before the end of 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Donald Charles Jackson, President Pricer, Inc., +1 404 863-2399

Helena Holmgren, President & CEO Pricer AB, +46 (0)702 870 068

info@pricer.com

This information is information that Pricer AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 15:30 CET on December 21, 2020.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this document. In the event of discrepancies, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

About Pricer

Pricer AB is a global leader in providing in-store digital shelf-edge solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. The increasingly feature-rich Pricer platform is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/pricer/r/pricer-receives-follow-up-order-from-leading-us-retailer,c3260179

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/715/3260179/1352794.pdf

Release

