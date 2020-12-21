Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy! East Africa Metals meldet beim 340 Mio. CAD Deal: "Done"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115EQ ISIN: SE0005878741 Ticker-Symbol: 5JE 
Frankfurt
21.12.20
08:16 Uhr
13,500 Euro
-0,200
-1,46 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.12.2020 | 15:28
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bactiguard expands in Europe

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bactiguard enters a new partnership with Libera Medica S.L for Spain. The collaboration is based on an exclusive distribution agreement for Bactiguard's portfolio for infection prevention (BIP), with products for the urinary tract, blood stream and respiratory tract.

Libera Medica is a family-owned business, based in Madrid. The company has a strong focus on infection prevention, marketing and sales of medical devices and equipment in all Spanish regions.

The partnership is a major step in Bactiguard's European expansion, as Spain has a population of 46 million people and is one of the largest countries in Europe.

"Libera Medica has solid competence and experience in marketing solutions for infection prevention to customers all over Spain. We are convinced that they are the right partner for promoting the Bactiguard brand and strengthen our position in Spain," says Cecilia Edström, CFO.

"Hospital acquired infections are a global burden and antibiotic resistance is a growing concern, more relevant than ever in light of the on-going Corona pandemic. We offer innovative products and services, with the aim of improving the safety of patients and caregivers. We are certain that the Bactiguard technology will change the market dynamics of infection control in for example intensive care settings. Therefore, we are very enthusiastic about the future prospects of this collaboration. Together we will continue our work to break the chain of infections. We feel very honoured to represent Bactiguard,' says Javier Vázquez, General Director of Libera Medica S.L.

For further information, please contact:
Jonas Östregård, Head of Sales Europe, mobile +46 70 521 13 88

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bactiguard-holding-ab--publ-/r/bactiguard-expands-in-europe,c3259821

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9686/3259821/1352819.pdf

201221 Bactiguard expands in Europe

BACTIGUARD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.