FactMR: Froth Flotation Chemical Market Expected to Grow Owing to Surging Demand from Mining Industry: Fact.MR Report

Froth flotation chemical manufacturers are leveraging niche applications in the automotive and construction sectors, to keep up with demand in industrial and urban settings.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / The froth flotation chemical market is estimated to display a moderate growth rate for the forecast period between 2020 and 2030. The strong demand for minerals and metals for applications in multiple industries is a key driver for demand. Degradation of ore quality in mines around the world is generating demand for flotation chemicals to improve yield. The effects of the covid-19 pandemic on the froth flotation chemicals market has been negative owing to disrupted mining operations.

"Major investments towards industrialization in emerging economies is expected to support the demand for minerals and metals. These countries have taken up position as major mining hubs owing to large scale natural resources. This in turn will drive the froth flotation chemicals market during the assessment period," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Froth flotation Chemicals Market - Important Takeaways

Grinding aid froth flotation chemicals are estimated to account for faster growth owing to reduced slurry and energy needs.

Collector applications of froth flotation chemicals account for a large share of the market owing to improve yields in mining operations.

Asia Pacific is a prominent regional market, driven by China and India and favorable regulations in the region aim towards the local mining industries.

Froth flotation Chemicals Market - Driving Factors

The introduction of environment friendly, low VOC product offerings in froth flotation chemicals drive demand.

Issues in terms of ore quality is a positive influencer in the adoption of froth flotation chemicals.

Froth flotation Chemicals Market - Leading Constraints

Environmental concerns associated with construction and mining operations are hindering demand for conventional flotation chemicals.

Higher costs of mineral extraction and processing from froth flotation methods holds back applications.

Anticipated Market Impact by Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has had a negative impact on the global froth flotation chemicals market. Disruptions in supply chains for raw materials owing to lockdown restrictions on trade and transport have been issues during the crisis. Also, a shortage of workforce, and reduced demand from the construction and mining industries have hurt market developments.

The industry is likely to witness steady recovery in the months to come towards 2021 with government policies aiming to restart the global economy.

Competition Landscape

Prominent manufacturers in the froth flotation chemicals market include but are not limited to Nasaco International LLC, Air Products and Chemicals, Kemira, Akzo Nobel NV, Huntsman International LLC, ArrMaz Products LP, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Ashland, Cheminova AS, BASF SE, and Clariant.

Top market players are focused on strategic collaborations and agreements in the industry in addition to making efforts towards the expansion of offerings, which will aid long-term developments in the market.

For instance, Nasaco International LLC entered into an agreement with Pennsylvania State University to a project to research selective flotation to separate pyritic minerals from metallic minerals.

Outotec, announced the expansion of its flotation offerings with level control and flotation cell solutions to aid metallurgical performance, with higher recovery and throughput.

Freeport has collaborated with Solvay to research flotation chemistry in terms of water chemistry, particle size, mineralogy, and equipment with a customized chemical blend - OREPREP® F-717.

More on the Report

The FACT.MR's market research report provides detailed actionable insights on the global froth flotation chemical market. The market is scrutinized according to end use industry (mining, pulp and paper, industrial waste and sewage treatment, and others), and reagent type (collectors, modifiers, frothers, and others), across five key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa).

