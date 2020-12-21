Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2020) -Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) (JSE: BUC) ("Buffalo" or "the Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Robert Francis, Independent Non-Executive Director and the Audit Committee Chairman, as he had tendered his resignation to the Company, with the effective date on December 31, 2020. The Company would like to thank Mr. Francis for his valued contribution to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

The Board has commenced a process of identifying a suitable replacement and shareholders will be advised as soon as such appointment has been made.

About Buffalo

Buffalo is a coal producer in southern Africa. It holds a majority interest in two mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju. Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine and the Aviemore anthracite mine in South Africa. Buffalo has an experienced coal-focused management team.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Emma Oosthuizen

Chief Executive Officer

Email: emma.oosthuizen@buffalocoal.co.za

Willie Bezuidenhout

Chief Financial Officer

Email: willie.bezuidenhout@buffalocoal.co.za

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70728