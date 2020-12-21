Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2020) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), cryptocurrency payments technologies company, is pleased to announce the recruitment of Nilang Vyas as Chief Technical Officer.

As Chief Technical Officer, Mr. Vyas will drive a hybrid approach to innovation, deploying technologies that will enhance the capabilities of the Company's current product offering and technologies that will improve business efficiencies. Before joining NetCents, Mr. Vyas was the Chief Technology Officer of Decentral, an innovation hub for disruptive and decentralized technologies, notably spawning Ethereum and Jaxx Liberty. As CTO, Nilang created a multi-asset and multi-platform application Jaxx Liberty, a blockchain wallet, exchange, portfolio, market, and news app, as well as creating and maintaining the scalable infrastructure to support millions of users for Jaxx Classic.

"I am so excited to have Mr. Vyas onboard as it demonstrates the quality of our culture and the talent depth of our current team - the blockchain space has become so hot again that it is very difficult to attract and retain talent. We are very lucky to be able to attract Mr. Vyas into this role and move Mr. Mehrtash laterally into a role custom created to suit his unique problem-solving skills," stated Clayton Moore, Founder and CEO of NetCents Technology. "We are throwing new initiatives at our developers on a weekly basis and they are churning out the code that will allow us to continue to lead the industry in new directions. They are also well positioned to evaluate the technical underpinnings of the companies we are currently evaluating for potential investment or acquisition - exciting times ahead! And welcome aboard!"

Nilang is a software engineer and blockchain enthusiast with deep breadth and experience building applications with blockchain and distributed ledger technologies, including cryptocurrency wallets, an identity management application, and an e-commerce platform. The technology that he has developed is actively used by more than 1.2 million users across the globe on seven different platforms including Android, iOS, Linux, Windows, Mac, and Chrome Extension. Mr. Vyas has given multiple presentations at Twitter and Facebook headquarters on the best practices of securing private information and the role of blockchain to prevent identity theft.

Mr. Mehrtash will be transitioning to Vice President of Product. As VP Product, he will be responsible for the Company's strategic product direction including product innovation, product design, and product development to continue to build new products that deliver sustainable value to NetCents. This increase in top level technical talent will provide the Company the capacity to analyze merger and acquisition opportunities and the staffing to handle potential acquisitions in addition to providing the Company increased senior level capacity to innovate and add features to the platform

"I'm delighted to join NetCents at such a pivotal moment. NetCents is in the lead bringing cryptocurrency to the mainstream adoption with e-commerce and in-store payments, stated Nilang Vyas, Chief Technical Officer at NetCents Technology. "I am extremely fortunate to be part of this journey and to bring my experience with cryptocurrency to NetCents. With a clear strategy and desire to accelerate cryptocurrency payments, we can continue to elevate the experience for merchants, users, and partners."

"Nilang has dealt, managed, and troubleshot various and unknown situations relating to blockchain and cryptocurrency," stated Mehdi Mehrtash, Former Chief Technology Officer of NetCents Technology. "These challenges have allowed him to solidify and diversify his knowledge in the world of distributed ledger, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technologies. This intimate experience building and maintaining rapidly growing platforms in transaction volume and users is an invaluable asset for NetCents with our current growth trajectory."

Key areas of Mr. Vyas's experience that he will be bringing to the NetCents team include:

Creating on-demand scalable infrastructure

Building and maintaining solutions for rapidly growing userbase for blockchain and cryptocurrency applications

Working with over 80 cryptocurrencies and integrating them within an existing technology platform

Developing platform architecture to accesses nodes with the capability of facilitating transaction growth

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Investor Relations: investor@net-cents.com.

To keep up on the latest - make sure to join the telegram channel http://t.me/NetCents

