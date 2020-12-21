Hazmat University Announces Their Courses Have Been Updated for 2021 Regulations

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / If you are a Hazmat Employee, you know that November and December are months most well-known for preparing for 2021 regulatory updates and celebrating the holidays with friends and family. It is the most festive time of the year and busiest time of the year preparing training materials for Hazmat University.

Hazmat University is an organization dedicated to educating shippers, supply chains, and hazmat employees involved in the handling, shipping, and/or transport of dangerous goods, providing its customers with the right training, software, and consulting services necessary to ensure safety and compliance.

Hazmat University's unique online platform enables businesses and their employees to partake in hazmatonline training that also includes specialized hazmat/dangerous goods transportation training for all modes of transportation such asLithium Batteries andLimited Quantities training. Furthermore, all our online training courses emphasize the importance of navigating the ground, air and/or ocean regulations which is key to compliance to ensure both public and environmental safety. Get an early start and purchase the 2021 Courses now also inquire about quantity discounts.

Hazmat University offers a full line of online hazmat training and dangerous goods courses designed and developed by industry professionals.

? Simple online ordering process

? Self-paced instruction to fit busy schedules

? Affordable pricing

? Available online 24/7

? Intuitive easy to navigate platform

? High-quality instruction online

? Instant training record provided upon successful completion

Hazmat University is a Florida-based B2B education company with their online school dedicated to helping businesses and their hazmat employees stay up to date on the training developed and made available by theBureau of Dangerous Goods.

Their online format provides a flexible and convenient means of staying current with required training designed to comply with federal and international regulations with respect to shipping dangerous goods by ground in accordance with the U.S. Department of Transportation under Title 49, by air in accordance with IATA/ICAO DGR and by vessel, in accordance with the IMDG (IMO) Code.

IMDG Code Amendment 40-20 Implementation Delayed until June 2022

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has delayed the effective date of Amendment 40-20 of the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code until June 1, 2022. IMO stated that delays in the IMO meeting schedule caused by the COVID-19 pandemic prompted them to delay the release of Amendment 40-20 until early in 2021.

Voluntary compliance with Amendment 40-20 is allowed as of January 1, 2021, or once the book is released. While IMO will delay mandatory compliance with amendment 40-20 until June 1, 2022, it is important to check with your carrier about when they will expect compliance with the new amendment.

Hazmat University will update course content to Amendment 40-20 as soon as it becomes available.

Please see here a summary of the significant changes in IMDG Code Amendment 40-2.

