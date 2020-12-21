Emadeddin Muntasser Sends Letter to the United Nations Regarding the Settlement Plan

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Emadeddin Muntasser, president of the Democracy and Human Rights Foundation, recently issued a letter to the United Nations on behalf of Libyans who oppose the international governing body's settlement plan in Libya.

The letter was addressed to António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The subject of the letter was the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), which is an advanced political mission in Libya created in the wake of the First Libyan Civil War in 2011. Through the letter, Emadeddin Muntasser hopes to appeal to the United Nations and its members and petition against moving forward with UNSMIL's proposed plans.

The letter touches on the fact that in the past, the United Nations has been effective at serving the people of Libya, but that the current UNSMIL settlement plan drastically falls short of what is needed in the country and is viewed as a betrayal by the local population.

Muntasser is extremely clear in his letter, going on to state that the Libyan people simply do not support the UNSMIL process. He backs up this claim by including a link to a Libyan National Charter petition, of which over 10,000 Libyans have signed, rejecting the UNSMIL settlement plan.

"I hereby declare my opposition to the negotiations organized by the UNSMIL whose purported purpose is to form a new government for Libya. The participants in these meetings have no legitimacy or mandate, especially since some of whom are responsible for killing the innocent, displacing families, destroying state institutions, stifling freedoms, and engaging in corruption," the petition reads.

Emadeddin Muntasser concludes his letter to the United Nations by stating that not only does the UNSMIL settlement extend the transitional period and allow war criminals to assume power, but its actions go against Libyan Law, UN Security Council resolution 2509, and UNSMIL's own mandate.

According to Muntasser, if the proposed settlement agreement becomes a reality, the result could be an even more unstable, anarchic political environment, where crime is institutionalized, and the role of crime bosses are normalized.

Overall, Emadeddin Muntasser strongly urges the United Nations to rethink UNSMIL's proposed settlement plan, given the major opposition towards it.

About Emadeddin Muntasser

Emadeddin Muntasser is a native of Libya, born in Tripoli; however, he emigrated to the United States in 1981. Muntasser went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree with honors and a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering and Artificial Intelligence from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Upon graduating, he decided to start his own retail and real estate business and has been an entrepreneur ever since. Outside of work, Muntasser is a passionate activist and the president of the Democracy and Human Rights Foundation, where he fights for a variety of human rights causes in Libya, North Africa, and beyond.

