Mauve Group's Irish Company Wins Prestigious Independent Accreditation for Indigenous Businesses

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dublin-based arm of global organisation Mauve Group has achieved a quality mark signifying it meets the highest standards of service and trust.

Mauve Group was awarded the coveted All-Star Global Business Solutions Company 2021 accreditation.

This is an independently verified standard mark for Irish businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.

The accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Dr Hynes described the rigorous vetting process for the accreditation, which is now held by over 350 firms:

"We evaluate a company's background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors," she said.

"We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience.

"The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics."

This is the latest award for Mauve Group, a leading provider of global HR, remote work and business consultancy solutions. It comes ahead of the company's 25-year anniversary which will be celebrated in 2021.

Mauve Group's Irish company has seen a considerable uptick in business in 2020, largely due to the pandemic-led rise in remote work, and forward planning ahead of Brexit by Irish businesses. Mauve's CEO Ann Ellis responded to the announcement:

"The accreditation from the All-Ireland Business Foundation makes all of us at Mauve feel very proud, as it is evidence of the value we can bring to Irish clients when they consider venturing into new overseas markets, or broadening their reach at home in Ireland.

"It really tops off what has been a very busy and productive year amongst the chaos!"

