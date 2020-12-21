Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0010008028 F.E. Bording B The company is is given observation status because the company has applied for removal from trading and the application has been accomodated by the exchange. According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 21 December 2020. ___________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 04 60.