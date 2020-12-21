Focus Financial Partners: Rajini Kodialam, Focus' Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member, Named to Crain's New York Business' 2020 List of Notable Women in Financial Advice

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Rajini Kodialam, its Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer and Board member, was named by Crain's New York Business ("Crain's") to its 2020 list of Notable Women in Financial Advice.

Crain's introduced this award for the first time in 2020 to recognize a cross-section of notable women in the financial advice industry in the New York metropolitan area. Crain's highlighted that women account for just 20% of financial advisors in the U.S. However, structural changes have made the industry increasingly attractive to women.

"I am honored to have received this award," said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer and Board member of Focus. "It has been a privilege to help build Focus into the industry leader that it is today. Since the beginning, we have celebrated the power of the entrepreneur, and that philosophy remains at the core of our success. By leveraging our scale, resources and long history of innovation, I firmly believe that we are revolutionizing the way this industry serves clients, supports advisors and creates economies of scale."

"Our congratulations to Rajini for being recognized by Crain's for her leadership and the important contributions she has made to Focus and the fiduciary wealth management industry," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Rajini embodies entrepreneurship, a passion for excellence and an unwavering commitment to enhancing client service, the very qualities that have made Focus and its partner firms so successful. Her creativity and innovation were the driving force behind our international expansion and, most recently, the introduction of Connectus as our third acquisition model. Rajini is a true pioneer in this industry and an outstanding partner as we continue to build Focus."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

Tina Madon

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-917-231-4684

tmadon@focuspartners.com

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621826/Rajini-Kodialam-Focus-Co-Founder-Chief-Operating-Officer-and-Board-Member-Named-to-Crains-New-York-Business-2020-List-of-Notable-Women-in-Financial-Advice