Montag, 21.12.2020
China Carbon Graphite Group Inc.: China Carbon to Launch New Research Program for Applied Graphene in Next Generation of Batteries, Capacitors and Clean Energy Storage Devices

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHGI). ("China Carbon" or the "Company") today announces the research and development team of its subsidiary, Royal Elite New Energy Science and Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("Roycarbon"), has launched a research project focusing on applied graphene in batteries, capacitors and various clean energy storage devices. The Company had fully developed water-based and oil-based coatings for advanced interior heating, floor heating, wearable heating usages, as well as those respective manufacturing lines in the past two years.

Starting in 2021, China Carbon aims to utilize its immense research knowledge and vast experience in working with Graphene Oxide, Graphene, Graphite, alongside outside research sources to establish the next generation of products used in many forms of innovative clean energy systems. One of the research program goals is for the Company to overcome production quantity and cost efficiency challenges in the manufacturing of Graphene Foam, Graphene CNT, Photothermally Reduced Graphene, and several other Graphite Composite Materials used in batteries.

"Researchers globally have long since proven the performance excellence that graphene composite materials exhibit throughout the energy industry. We will focus further on products that maximize battery efficiency, capacity, power density, and most importantly, longevity," said Donghai Yu, CEO of the Company.

About China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc.

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (the "Company"), through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the sales of graphene and graphene oxide and other Graphene based materials in the People's Republic of China ("China" or the "PRC"). China Carbon also operate a business-to-business and business-to-consumers Internet portal (www.roycarbon.com) for graphite related products. The Company supplies end-users in graphite application zones including industries of steel, metallurgy, non-ferrous, PV, energy storage, optical fiber, semiconductor, and chemicals. In addition, through its sales channels, the Company supplies special graphite blocks & rods, graphite electrodes, precision machined graphite parts & components, bipolar graphite plates, graphite oxide & graphene.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of China Carbon. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, as well as other risk factors that are described more fully in China Carbon's annual report on Form 10-K that was filed with the SEC. Although China Carbon believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by China Carbon or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. China Carbon does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Investor Relations
China Carbon Graphite Group Inc.
ir@chinacarboninc.com

SOURCE: China Carbon Graphite Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/621709/China-Carbon-to-Launch-New-Research-Program-for-Applied-Graphene-in-Next-Generation-of-Batteries-Capacitors-and-Clean-Energy-Storage-Devices

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
