Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Inc. has acquired Nualtra Limited, a medical nutrition company offering life-enhancing oral nutritional supplements in the UK and Ireland. Cambrooke, a global leader and innovator in therapeutic nutrition for inborn errors of metabolism, ketogenic diet therapy, disease-related malnutrition, and, most recently, severe protein allergy, continues to expand its medical nutrition portfolio with this acquisition.

Nualtra has been the fastest-growing oral nutrition supplement provider in the UK and Ireland for several years through its focus on creating the best experience for patients with, or at risk from, disease-related malnutrition. Cambrooke President and Chief Executive Officer Howard Lossing said, "This is a great combination of two companies with a shared mission and one more important step forward on our quest for rapid growth in medical nutrition worldwide."

Cambrooke is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ajinomoto Health Nutrition North America, Inc. and draws significant benefit from the Ajinomoto group's world-leading expertise in amino acids, ingredient science, and flavor-enhancing R&D capabilities. This expertise will soon be applied to Nualtra's portfolio as well. Nualtra's Chief Executive Officer Mark Lane said of the acquisition, "By leveraging the capabilities of Cambrooke, Ajinomoto and Nualtra, we will strengthen our ability to better serve the needs of our customers and health care professionals. We received several strong offers for our business, but Cambrooke was the obvious choice for everyone involved."

Nualtra adds expertise to Ajinomoto's Cambrooke-led medical nutrition business and is Cambrooke's fourth wholly owned subsidiary, all in Europe. Nualtra's headquarters, leadership, and entire team will remain unchanged by the acquisition.

About Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Inc. Founded in 2000, Cambrooke, a proud member of The Ajinomoto Group, is a Massachusetts-based therapeutic nutrition company and global provider of medical nutrition products for patients with serious unmet medical needs. Cambrooke works with physicians and researchers from around the world to develop, test, and commercialize products that focus on inborn errors of metabolism, intractable epilepsy, oncology, cystic fibrosis, and severe protein allergy. More information is available at cambrooke.com.

About Nualtra Limerick, Ireland-based Nualtra develops and provides medical foods to public health systems for the treatment of patients with disease-related malnutrition. These foods are a regulated FMSPs (Food for Special Medical Purpose) and mostly taken orally, although some can be administered via a feeding tube. Nualtra owns the ingredients and formulas used in its products which are manufactured in several European locations and distributed via pharmaceutical wholesalers. The company's products are exclusively sold to the NHS and HSE and reimbursed after being prescribed by a doctor. https://nualtra.com

About Ajinomoto Co., Inc. By unlocking the power of amino acids, the Ajinomoto Group, aims to resolve food and health issues associated with dietary habits and aging, while contributing to greater wellness for people worldwide. Based on the corporate message, "Eat Well, Live Well," Ajinomoto is using science to pursue the future growth potential of amino acids by creating new value through sustainable and innovative solutions for communities and society. The Ajinomoto Group has offices in 35 countries and regions and sells products in more than 130 countries. In fiscal 2019, sales were 1.1000 trillion yen (10.1 billion U.S. dollars). To learn more, visit www.ajinomoto.com.

