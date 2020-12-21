Perovskite developer Oxford PV has set a new world record for perovskite-silicon tandem cell efficiency at 29.52%, edging out the previous record set less than a year ago by Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin. The new record has been certified by the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory.Oxford PV today announced a new record efficiency for its perovskite/silicon tandem, edging ever closer to the 30% milestone at 29.52%. This achievement also places the technology ahead of single-junction cells of any material, further validating the case for tandem cells as 'the future of PV'. The new efficiency ...

