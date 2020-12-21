Peter A. Fields, MD, DC Shares Precautions His Clinic is Taking in Response to COVID-19

The OrthoRegen® Center for Regenerative Orthopedics is taking action to protect patients and staff during the pandemic

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Peter A. Fields, MD, DC has introduced several measures to protect patients and staff of the OrthoRegen® Center for Regenerative Orthopedics.

Peter A. Fields, MD, DC is known as The Athletic Doc®. He is a world-renowned expert in the field of Regenerative Orthopedics and is the Director of OrthoRegen® in Santa Monica, California, one of the largest practices in the world dedicated solely to Regenerative Orthopedics.

Masks are now mandatory at his facility, and staff and patients have their temperature taken before being allowed entry into the facility. Staff members also regularly wash their hands.

Peter A. Fields, MD, DC notes that patient appointments are appropriately spaced out to ensure proper cleaning and sanitation between appointments.

"As a medical facility, we have a responsibility to set standards and keep our patients and staff safe," says Dr. Fields.

He also reminds us that while we are all experiencing an unprecedented and uncomfortable situation, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"I would like to remind our patients to please be safe, be cautious, but keep looking forward no matter how bad things get. There is a bright future out there for all of us."

For more information and to book an appointment, please visit: www.drfields.com or call 310-453-1234.

Peter A. Fields, MD

