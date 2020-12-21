Technavio has been monitoring the reflective sportswear market and it is poised to grow by USD 628.28 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the reflective sportswear market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
An increasing number of fatalities resulting from hard adventure sports activities is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 14% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 628.28 mn.
- Who are the top players in the market?
adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Shimano Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc., are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?
The improved marketing strategies by key competitors is one of the major factors driving the market.
- How big is the North America market?
The North America region will contribute to 37% of the market share.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Shimano Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc. are some of the major market participants. Improved marketing strategies by key competitors will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this reflective sportswear market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Reflective Sportswear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Reflective Sportswear Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Apparel
- Footwear
- Others
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Reflective Sportswear Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The reflective sportswear market report covers the following areas:
- Reflective Sportswear Market Size
- Reflective Sportswear Market Trends
- Reflective Sportswear Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies an increasing number of fatalities resulting from hard adventure sports activities as one of the prime reasons driving the reflective sportswear market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Reflective Sportswear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist reflective sportswear market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the reflective sportswear market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the reflective sportswear market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of reflective sportswear market vendors
