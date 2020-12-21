Anzeige
Montag, 21.12.2020
WKN: 866993 ISIN: US6541061031 Ticker-Symbol: NKE 
Tradegate
21.12.20
19:07 Uhr
118,12 Euro
+4,44
+3,91 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
NIKE INC Chart 1 Jahr
NIKE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
118,06118,1419:11
118,04118,1419:11
ADIDAS
ADIDAS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADIDAS AG287,50-0,83 %
ASICS CORPORATION16,125+0,09 %
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY72,00-0,69 %
HANESBRANDS INC11,700+0,86 %
NIKE INC118,12+3,91 %
PUMA SE87,54-2,21 %
VISTA OUTDOOR INC16,600-1,78 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.