BH Global Limited - Senior Independent Director
London, December 21
BH GLOBAL LIMITED
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14
Senior Independent Director
21 December 2020
The Company announces that with effect from 1 January 2021, Julia Chapman, a Director of the Company, has been appointed as Senior Independent Director in place of Graham Harrison.
This disclosure is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11R. No further disclosures are required pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R
