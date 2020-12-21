BH Global Limited - Senior Independent Director

BH GLOBAL LIMITED

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Senior Independent Director

21 December 2020

The Company announces that with effect from 1 January 2021, Julia Chapman, a Director of the Company, has been appointed as Senior Independent Director in place of Graham Harrison.

This disclosure is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11R. No further disclosures are required pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R





Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736