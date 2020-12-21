Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy! East Africa Metals meldet beim 340 Mio. CAD Deal: "Done"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3224 ISIN: GG00B2QQPT96 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BH GLOBAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH GLOBAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.12.2020 | 18:52
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Global Limited - Senior Independent Director

BH Global Limited - Senior Independent Director

PR Newswire

London, December 21

BH GLOBAL LIMITED

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Senior Independent Director

21 December 2020

The Company announces that with effect from 1 January 2021, Julia Chapman, a Director of the Company, has been appointed as Senior Independent Director in place of Graham Harrison.

This disclosure is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11R. No further disclosures are required pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736

BH GLOBAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.