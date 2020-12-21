The "Europe Organic Food Beverages Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Organic Food Beverages Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.34% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

In Europe, the industry is witnessing a demand for cleaner and more minimalistic food products, which is clearly depicted from the rising consumer awareness, as they seek more from products that claim to be 'organic' or 'free-from'.

Furthermore, increasing awareness among consumers about the health and benefits of organic food products has further stimulated the market growth. Moreover, with the growing number of chronic diseases such as cardiac issues, cancer, diabetes, and the rise in healthcare costs, consumers are increasingly focusing on their diet.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Clean-lable Products

The consumer preference for innovative flavors, health benefits, convenience, and alternative natural sources of nutrient supplements has augmented the clean-label food and beverage products market across the region. Also, the consumer interest in identifying the ingredients present in the food and beverage products has triggered the growth of the organic food and beverage market. European consumers are highly concerned about the long-term effects of the food products they are consuming, in terms of nutrition content and their impact on the health, environmental sustainability, sourcing, and social responsibility. This has triggered an increasing demand for organically sourced food and beverage products in the European region.

Germany holds a Prominent Market Share

In Germany, the industry has witnessed a cut in synthetic ingredients due to wider use of botanicals, the replacement of emulsifiers with enzymes and other texturizers, and rising demand for natural products. This changing trend and demand for nutritive products are expected to further fuel the demand for organic food and beverage products.

Furthermore, the growing aging population in Germany consumes are more inclining towards nutritive products due to rising health concerns, there is a continuous rise in demand for the specialty ingredients in functional and organic beverages in the country. Furthermore, according to the investment group, Germany and Trade Invest (GATI), German consumers are turning health conscious and are looking to confectionery that is low sugar, fair trade, and organic. As a result of which, the demand for sustainable products is on the rise in the country.

Competitive Landscape

Europe organic food and beverages market is competitive, with the presence of several big-shot food and beverage companies competing in the organic food and beverage segment. Some of the leading companies in the market include Amys Kitchen Inc., General Mills Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc, and Clipper Teas. In order to capitalize on the potential market opportunities, leading players are actively investing in the development of innovative products, expansions, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Organic Foods

5.1.1.1 Organic Fruit Vegetables

5.1.1.2 Organic Meat, Fish Poultry

5.1.1.3 Organic Dairy Products

5.1.1.4 Organic Frozen Processed Foods

5.1.1.5 Others

5.1.2 Organic Beverages

5.1.2.1 Alcoholic

5.1.2.1.1 Wine

5.1.2.1.2 Beer

5.1.2.1.3 Spirits

5.1.2.2 Non-alcoholic

5.1.2.2.1 Fruit and Vegetable Juices

5.1.2.2.2 Dairy Beverages

5.1.2.2.3 Coffee

5.1.2.2.4 Tea

5.1.2.2.5 Carbonated Beverages

5.1.2.2.6 Other Non-alcoholic Beverages

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Specialist Stores

5.2.4 Online Retailing

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 By Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 General Mills Inc.

6.4.2 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

6.4.3 Amys Kitchen Inc.

6.4.4 Danone SA (The WhiteWave Foods Company)

6.4.5 Nestle SA

6.4.6 Clipper Teas

6.4.7 Starbucks Corporation

6.4.8 Sasma BV

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

