Montag, 21.12.2020
Strong Buy! East Africa Metals meldet beim 340 Mio. CAD Deal: "Done"!
WKN: 3224 ISIN: GG00B2QQPT96 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
21.12.2020 | 19:04
BH Global Limited - Sale from Treasury

BH Global Limited - Sale from Treasury

PR Newswire

London, December 21

BH Global Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI:549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Sale from Treasury
21 December 2020

The Company announces that on 21 December 2020 it sold the following shares from Treasury for cash:

  • 20,000 Sterling Shares for 1961 pence per share.

Following the sale of Treasury shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class is as follows:

- 2,624,216 US Dollar Shares

- 267,443 US Dollar Treasury Shares

- 20,142,421 Sterling Shares

- 1,427,180 Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 23 May 2008 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share 1
Sterling Share 1.97950

From 21 December 2020, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 42,496,138.


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736
Website: www.bhglobal.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
