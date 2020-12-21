BH Global Limited - Sale from Treasury

BH Global Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI:549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Sale from Treasury

21 December 2020

The Company announces that on 21 December 2020 it sold the following shares from Treasury for cash:

20,000 Sterling Shares for 1961 pence per share.

Following the sale of Treasury shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class is as follows:

- 2,624,216 US Dollar Shares

- 267,443 US Dollar Treasury Shares

- 20,142,421 Sterling Shares

- 1,427,180 Sterling Treasury Shares