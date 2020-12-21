EQS Group-News: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Product Launch

Medacta Announces Successful Completion of the First TKA Surgery in the U.S. with NextAR Augmented Reality-Based Surgical Platform



21.12.2020





Media Release

Medacta Announces Successful Completion of the First TKA Surgery in the U.S. with NextARTM Augmented Reality-Based Surgical Platform

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 21 December 2020 - Medacta announced today the successful completion of the first surgery in the U.S. utilizing its NextARTM TKA, the first FDA-cleared augmented reality-based surgical application for total knee replacement.

The first surgery in the U.S. was performed in December 2020 by Jonathan Vigdorchik, M.D., an orthopaedic surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York.

NextARTM TKA has the goal of improving efficiency and precision in total knee replacement, supporting the advancement of personalized surgery.

NextARTM TKA is the first application of a new platform technology, which will be extended to hip, shoulder and spine procedures, designed and engineered with artificial intelligence and machine learning that make pre-operative CT-based planning and analysis efficient and precise. The augmented reality glasses provided with the NextARTM platform allow the surgeon to visualize surgical actions and information in real-time, directly on the operative field. This improves the user experience, helping the surgeon to remain focused on the patient at every moment.

Prior to surgery, the surgeon uses a 3D virtual model of the patient's knee to choose the best implant and position to restore the patient's unique anatomy. During the operation, the surgeon can precisely control every step of the procedure and make careful adjustments based on real-time data. The new NextARTM TKA application allows for great precision and control, ultimately translating to great efficiency in the operating room.

"Never before have we been able to do surgery with this much information available in real-time, during the operation. Over the past few years, we've learned that optimal balancing of the knee ligaments results in a joint replacement that feels more natural for the patient," said Dr. Vigdorchik. "Every person's knee is different in terms of their ligaments; some ligaments are tighter, some are looser. Having this technology, including the 3D analysis of soft tissues throughout the whole range of motion, allows me and all surgeons to perform the operation better."

The NextARTM surgical platform embodies Medacta's philosophy of healthcare sustainability, while providing a comprehensive system which allows for limited capital investment for healthcare facilities and low per-case disposable cost.

For more information about the NextARTM platform, please visit nextar.medacta.com

Contact

Medacta International SA

Gianluca Olgiati

Senior Director Global Marketing

Phone: +41 91 696 60 60

media@medacta.ch

About Medacta

Medacta is an international company specialized in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques for joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery (AMIS) technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated MySolutions technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures.