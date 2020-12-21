Technavio has been monitoring the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market and it is poised to grow by USD 44.17 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Increasing demand for one-stop-shop CDMOs is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 44.17 bn.

Aenova Holding GmbH, Almac Group Ltd., Catalent Inc., FAMAR Health Care Services, FAREVA SA, Lonza Group Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, are some of the major market participants.

The growing pharmaceutical industry is one of the major factors driving the market.

The North America region will contribute to 36% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aenova Holding GmbH, Almac Group Ltd., Catalent Inc., FAMAR Health Care Services, FAREVA SA, Lonza Group Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing pharmaceutical industry will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market is segmented as below:

Product Small Molecules Biologics

Geographic North America Europe APAC South America MEA



Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market report covers the following areas:

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market Size

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market Trends

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for one-stop-shop CDMOs as one of the prime reasons driving the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market vendors

