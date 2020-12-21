Godrej Körber wins SCALE Award 2020 for Supply Chain Excellence

SCALE Award honors Godrej Körber's end-to-end solution for leading Indian tea manufacturer Amar Tea

HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Körber is winner of the CII Institute of Logistics - SCALE Awards 2020 in the category 'Process Innovation - Supply Chain Automation'. The award symbolizes Godrej Körber's ability to conquer supply chain complexity.

Supply chains are becoming increasingly complex - with a growing need to handle a widening array of products, SKU's, and distribution channels, all while working to lower costs and outperform the competition. New and emerging technologies can help - but these come with the challenges of implementation and expertise. "Godrej Körber helps organizations to convert these complexities into opportunities. Our recognition by SCALE is a testament to this," says Naresh Tahiliani, Business Head at Godrej Körber.

The award recognizes the first fully integrated automation system for a tea manufacturing company, designed specifically for Amar Tea. As its operations were formerly all manual, Amar Tea could not easily scale. To meet these challenges, Amar Tea relied on Godrej Körber's automated solutions for its manufacturing and distribution facility to meet their growth aspirations for the next 5 to 10 years.

The renowned SCALE (Supply Chain And Logistics Excellence) award 2020 went to Godrej Körber for seamlessly integrating different automated equipment & technologies to support the customer's end-to-end supply chain. The full project scope included the conceptualization, engineering design, selection and integration of an automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS), sortation system, conveyor systems, auto lifts, de-dusters, strapping machines and vacuum lifters, among others. The automated equipment is controlled through Godrej Körber's Warehouse Management System (WMS) and interfaced with the client's ERP for smooth operations across inbound, manufacturing, quality and outbound.

The solution offers Amar Tea significant savings in operational expense (OPEX), enhanced means to ensure reduction of damages to goods and adherence to applicable food safety norms and quality standards. In the last six months, the solution already helped Amar Tea dispatch one million cartons (approx. 20,000 tons) of blended tea.

About Godrej Körber

Godrej Körber Supply Chain Limited (Formerly Godrej Consoveyo Logistics Automation Ltd.) is a Joint Venture between Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., India and Körber AG, Germany. Godrej Körber is a pioneer and leader in offering automated solutions for storage, movement and handling inventories in the manufacturing and distribution domain in India. Godrej Körber offers technologically advanced and customized solutions by integrating best-in-class technologies from its technology partner Körber Supply Chain GmbH. Find out more on www.godrejconsoveyo.com.

About Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Godrej & Boyce ('G&B'), a Godrej Group company, was founded in 1897, and has contributed to India's journey of self-reliance through manufacturing. G&B patented the world's first springless lock and since then, has diversified into 14 businesses across various sectors from Security, Furniture, Aerospace to Infrastructure and Defence. Godrej is one of India's most trusted brands serving over 1.1bn customers worldwide daily.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering not just software, but automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling - plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity - with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

